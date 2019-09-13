TNM conducts third Zampira promo draw: Madrid trip winner in 3 weeks

As the draw for winners to make the cut for the Spain trip to watch Real Madrid in action gets closer, TNM Plc, the long-term sponsor of the elite Super League has conducted the third monthly draw of the Pokopoko ndi Zampira Promotion.

Speaking during the draw in Blantyre, Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s PR and Sponsorship Manager said the promotion reaffirms TNM’s commitment towards value creation for every football stakeholder.

“TNM as a long-term sponsor of the elite league understand the rapid evolving and diversification of football; fans want to be fully immersed into the game than just watching. Through the promotion we take the 12th player, who bring an extra vide to the game,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said the telco will continue playing a significant role to continuously improve the game of football.

“At TNM we believe that every stakeholder plays a significant role to change the game of football. Therefore, TNM will continue coming up with off-the-pitch initiatives to provide added experience to all the stakeholders including supporters,” he said.

Nsapato announced that the draw for the Spain-bound winners will take place in the next 3 weeks.

“During the launch of Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion in June we said mid-way through the promotion we will fly two winners to Spain. We are delighted to announce that the draw for these winners will be conducted in the next three weeks to identify the two lucky fans,” he said.

During the third monthly draw, TNM alos announced a shortlist of players to be voted for the Supporters’ Player of the Month award. The players are; Deus Nkutu of Moyale Barracks, John Soko of Blue Eagles, Richard Chambamba of Ntopwa, Willie Sayenda of Tigers and Banage Lweya of Kamuzu Barracks.

Apart from the monthly prize in the Zampira promotion, every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while Daily Question winner gets K100, 000.

This year, Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion will send three lucky winners to Spain to watch a Real Madrid game. Grand winner will cart home K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw in December.

