Malawi agriculture forum engages farmers

The Malawi Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (MaFAAS) has organized a workshop with farmers to share best practices concerning farming, extension and agricultural advisory services in the country.

The 2019 National Farming and Extension workshop under the theme “Acting on Farmers’ Voices for Agricultural Transformation, will enable farmers to forge links with different stakeholders in agriculture.

Speaking on Wednesday during the official opening of the workshop, Chief Executive Officer for NASFAM, Dr Betty Chinyamunyamu said inadequate coordination challenges have reduced the positive impacts on agricultural yields and production.

“Inadequate coordination challenges among providers of agricultural advisory services have resulted in conflicting messages being passed on to farming communities as well as duplication of some services,” she said.

Director of human resources in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Martha Mtenje said they want to enable farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to share experiences and lessons among others.

“Farmers and other stakeholders will work together in various areas such as networking, discuss critical issues and develop an action plan to address issues such as access to land, markets, finance, extension, research and value addition,” Mtenje said.

On behalf of farmers, Alice Kachere who is a member of NASFAM said they have high expectations that at the end of the three days, the workshop will provide them practical solutions to the teething challenges facing agricultural extension and advisory services in Malawi.

MaFAAS is an umbrella organization of agricultural extension and advisory services (AEAS) providers, actors and stakeholders in Malawi. MaFAAS is a member of the African Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services (AFAAS).

MaFAAS creates harmonization, standardization and add value to initiatives in agricultural advisory services through sharing of information and increase professional interaction.

The workshop has brought together farmers, farmer organizations, government departments, civil society organizations, donor agencies, agricultural training institutions (universities and colleges), research institutions and Agricultural Development Division representatives among others.

