Lilongwe woman wins a car  in Plascon Paints promotion

Lilongwe -based woman, Lexa Kuntambira emerged a winner of grand prize, a brand new Mazda Demio worth over K3.5 Million in Plascon Paints ‘win a car promotion ‘ which also saw other lucky customers being rewarded prize money and branded t-shirts.

The jovial Kuntambira , a landlord in Lilongwe, could not believe to have won a brand new vehicle after she purchased paint worth only K23 000 kwacha .

“I really don’t know what to say.I feel like jumping with excitement . It’s like am dreaming!. It’s too good to be true”, she exclaimed on a phone conversation when she was told she has won the car.

On her part Beatrice Msindira , Sales Manager for KANSAI Plascon Malawi Limited upon conducting the grand draw on Thursday in Blantyre along side other officials from her company, said the promotion was one way of celebrating seventeen years of existence with their customers .

“You know we have been on the market for over seventeen years now. We have had enormous support from our customers. So we wanted to give them back and appreciate them for their support”,she explained.

Msindira continued by promising their customers that the company shall continue offering quality products at competitive prices .

During the grand draw of the promotion, Patrick Ndomondo and Austin M’bwana got K1 million kwacha and K500 thousand kwacha respectively for coming second and third winners in the promotion.

Over hundred customers got branded t-shirts as consolation prizes.

The promotion which started in June and ended in August attracted over 5000 entries and it’s total cost was K10 million.

