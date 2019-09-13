Global internet security provider ESET trains ICTC Malawi

As part of global internet security specialists ESET’s global drive to expand its footprints on the African continent and Malawi in particular, ESET East Africa engaged its longtime partner, Inspired Computer Technology Consultants (ICTC) Malawi, in a comprehensive technical training in order to equip them with in-depth technical knowledge on their advanced products and services.

ICTC Malawi’s managing director, Jane Nthakomwa said the training, held from Monday to Wednesday at ICTC Malawi offices in Lilongwe, focused on sharpening their technical team’s skills on how to proficiently support ESET clients in Malawi.

She said ESET is one of the top four Endpoint Protection Platforms(EPP) vendors alongside players such as Trend Micro, Kaspersky and Symantec.

ESET is known for providing a fine balance between security and usability. Performance-wise, it is light on endpoints while providing world-class protection levels from the consumer all the way up to massive enterprises.

“ICTC Malawi is one of ESET’s products and services distributors in Malawi and we have been their long time partner dating as far back as 2009,” Nthakomwa said.

ICTC is an indigenous and privately owned Malawian company established and registered in March 2007 under the Business Names Act (cap.46:02) of Malawi.

“We are a customer-focused IT services and solutions provider offering wide range of proficient services in areas of hardware and software sales, network and endpoint security, computer support and software solutions for both small and large businesses,” Nthakomwa said.

On his part, ICTC Malawi Technical Engineer Mphatso Mbewe, said the training, facilitated by ESET East Africa’s Technical Lead, Dennis Koome, focused on deployment in the network, remote administration and troubleshooting of issues clients are likely to encounter whilst using ESET Security solutions.

“For more than three decades, ESET has been helping people to protect their digital worlds. Initially a small, dynamic company ESET has grown into a global brand protecting over 600 million users in 202 countries and territories.

“The skills which were acquired from the training will bridge the knowledge gap that was there after ESET released several new solutions and also upgraded some old solutions such as the ESET Central Management Tool, ESET Remote Administrator (ERA) and the new ESET Cloud Administrator which focuses on SMBs.

“The previous on-premise ESET central management application, ESET Remote Administrator (ERA) has now changed its name to ESET Security Management Center (ESMC) with all-new robust features to facilitate enterprise network visibility and plays an integral part in ESET’s vision for enterprises.

“In the new versions of ESET Business solutions, they have introduced a complete portfolio of their business products that are tailored for Enterprise. They include ESET Dynamic Threat Defense(EDTD), ESET Enterprise Inspector(EEI) and ESET Threat Intelligence(ETI),” Mbewe said.

Nthakomwa added that their main management divisions are sales, marketing, service and administration.

“The service department handles service requests, support, training, and development,” she said.

“We refuse to compromise when it comes to quality. We set our standards high and then we aim to surpass them. We do this by investing in the continuous improvement of our products and services by building a highly motivated team that is knowledgeable and dedicated to ensuring that we exceed the computer technology needs for our customers,” she said.

On its website, ESET says it has been helping people for over three decades now to protect their digital worlds. It began life as a pioneer of antivirus protection, creating award-winning threat detection software.

Now, ESET’s goal is to make sure that everybody can enjoy the breathtaking opportunities that technology offers.

“Many things have changed, but our core aspirations, philosophy and values remain the same — to help build a more secure digital world where everyone can truly enjoy safer technology,” the website quotes Chief Executive Officer, Richard Marko.

