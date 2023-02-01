Mangochi reports 6,756 cholera cases, 103 deaths since July 2022

Mangochi District Hospital has reported 6,756 cholera cases with 103 deaths since July 2022.

Principal Environmental Health Officer for Mangochi, Semu Kholola made the remarks during a media tour organized by Ministry of Health in collaboration with Unicef to appreciate interventions made so far to contain the disease in the district.

Kholola said the cases are mainly occuring along the lakeshore areas where safe water and sanitation are a problem.

“As a district, we are trying our level best to make sure that we contain the cases by providing the necessary care so that those infected get treatment,” he said.

Apart from treatment, he said, there are several interventions which the hospital has put in place like sensitizing the community, vaccination, providing chlorine to households, use of toilets and other hygiene measures.

On cholera vaccination, Kholola said the district has done better on uptake of the vaccine.

According to him, the district was allocated 1,085 doses and managed to give 92% mainly to the areas which were highly affected by cholera like Koche, Makawa and Monkey Bay among others.

Kholora, therefore, appealed for more resources from stakeholders to manage the disease.

Meanwhile, as of February 1, the country has registered 663 new cholera cases with 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.