Japan Yamaha Motor Company appoints Paramount Holdings as sole distributor in Malawi

Japanese manufacturer, Yamaha Motor Company has appointed Paramount Holdings Ltd after the it emerged winner of a rigorous sole distributors application for Malawi.

A statement from Ryuji Kuwano, Yamaha’s Group Manager (Africa Market Development Division and Overseas Market Development Operation Business Unit) confirms the deal that was agreed between the two entities last year.

Kuwano says: “Malawian company shall supply and distribute Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, water pumps, generators — and spare parts of these products.”

Paramount Holdings Ltd is a diversified business with investments in contracting and construction management of projects, trading and hiring of diverse range of construction plant and equipment.

It also supplies and installs different products and services for various industries, including medical and health equipment, information technology and agricultural implements.

“Since its commencement, the company has strengthened its capacity and stretched its wings to enable us to undertake and complete numerous projects simultaneously,” says the company.

Yamaha Motor Company boasts of factories in Shingai, Iwata and Shizuoka in Japan.

In the past, Yamaha was synonymous with football when it sponsored Mighty Wanderers FC — trending as Yamaha Wanderers.

The sponsors added glamour to football matches by having stuntmen perform various stunts with Yamaha motorcycles before most top matches involving Wanderers.

In 2021-2022 agricultural season, Paramount Holdings supplied 61,340 metric tons to all the Smallholder Farmers’ Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) depots, of which 41,350 tons were that of the scarce UREA fertilizer.

