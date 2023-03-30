Mangochi robber jailed 14-years IHL

The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on March 29, 2023 convicted and sentenced Farouk Nuru, 23, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for stabbing and robbing Peter Kalirangwe, 21, a student at St. Lukes Nursing College.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Ted Namaona heard that the victim during the midnight of December 31, 2022 was heading home from Matapwata Bottlestore.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Namaona added that as the victim was passing Dapp Store, the convict and his two accomplices emerged from a dark corner and attacked him. They took away his Redmi 9A cellphone and K20,000 cash from his pocket after stabbing him on the chest with a knife.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station who referred the victim to Mangochi District Hospital where he was further sent to Zomba Central Hospital after the sharp part of the knife stuck in his body while the convict was arrested the same night at Club 700 Pub by Mtalimanja Community Policing Forum.

Appearing before the court, Nuru pleaded not guilty, prompting the state to parade six witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, Nuru, asked for court’s leniency, stating that he is too young to be imprisoned.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Namaona reminded the court that Nuru is heartless and his actions could have cost the victim’s early demise hence prayed for a custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state hence the sentence to act as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Nuru hails from Saiti Kadzuwa Village in the area Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District, according to lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!