Mangochiman salutes chess players

Lilongwe based celebrated chess star Ernest Matola, popularly known as Mangochiman has hailed the local chess fraternity for the massive support given to him as he wedded his long time fiancée Charity Mvula in Lilongwe recently.

During the wedding celebration at Sana Food Court in Lilongwe, chess players spoiled the new couple with a brand new electric stove worth over K200,000, apart from several other gifts.

Speaking for the first time after returning from his honey moon, the reigning Sempha Chess champion wrote on Malawi Chess Forum on Monday, July, 16, 2018 that he and his wife did not take the gesture from chess players for granted.

“It was a great honour and privilege for me and my wife to see chess players from across the country gracing our wedding and spoiling us with beautiful gifts including a brand new cooker. We will live to cherish this gift and will take good care of it so that our children will appreciate the value of chess and togetherness in future,” wrote Mangochiman, who is an IT specialist by profession.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) outgoing president Kezzie Msukwa hailed the spirit demonstrated by chess players during the weeding.

“With the campaign for Chessam elections drawing to the climax, we are in a very difficult situation but we saw members from the chess family putting aside their differences to support one of their own. Ii is my wish to see this kind of unity continuing even after I leave my position next month,” said Msukwa.

