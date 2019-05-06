Manyozo out of Malawi game against eSwatini

May 6, 2019

Malawi national football team resumed training on Monday morning ahead of the 2020 CHAN qualifier second leg against Eswatini this coming Saturday.

Manyozo: Ruled out

The team started preparations on Monday last week and the technical panel released the players on Wednesday for club assignments.

However, Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo jnr has been ruled out due to a harmstring injury which he sustained during Sundays TNM Super League against Blue Eagles.

According to team manager James Sangala, Manyozo has joined Patrick Phiri and Peter Banda who are also out out due to injuries.

“Patrick Phiri was ruled out last week. We were hoping that we might have him this week but he can’t make it. Manyozo sustained a harmsting when his team Wanderers played  Blue Eagles on Sunday while Peter Banda who was recalled also got a knock on Saturday when he made his debut for Nyasa Big Bullets”, said Sangala.

The Flames coaching panel has added Silver Strikers winger Duncan Nyoni into the squad.

Malawi will face Eswatini at the Kamuzu Stadium on 11th May 2019  after a goalles first leg in Manzini, Eswatini on 20th April.

