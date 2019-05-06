Kapito disowns Facebook page that endorses Chakwera for presidency

Consumer Association of Malawi (Cama) executive director, John Kapito, has distanced himself from a Facebook page bearing his name and publishing posts in support of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, saying has never been or used Facebook.

The page ‘John Kapito’ has been trending on the social networking platform with enormous following.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Kapito said the page was being run by ill-intentioned people to soil his reputation.

“I don’t have a Facebook page. I don’t own any, and I don’t plan of having one. People with criminal intentions are using my name,” said Kapito.

Kapito has since advised the public to disregard messages that have been posted on the page so far.

The “John Kapito” page, among others, posts that the activist believes that Chakwera is the only hope for Malawi.

“Massive black outs indeed!!! But we still losing a lot of kwachas paying engineers at polytechnic simungapeze njila pilizi boma lawola ili worst ever government I have seen in my life. Chakwera boma!” reads one post.

Another reads: “Huge road blocks around Parliament building mmmh my Malawi full of intimidations all u want is to arrest her and him because your know Chakwera is winning, and you will be nothing after you are sent to jail. MCP boma. Mia and JB boma. Chakwera bomaaaa!”

