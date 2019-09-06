Maranatha Academy comes second in MSCE with 7 points: MANEB hailed for early results

Maranatha International Academy has hailed the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for releasing the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results early saying it will give students who failed the examinations an opportunity to start with their colleagues this month.

The Academy’s Managing Director, Ernest Kawonga made the remarks on Wednesday during a news conference held at Mount Soche hotel Blantyre.

“Students who have failed the exams will have an opportunity to join their fellow students when they are opening this month.We must commend MANEB for releasing the exams in time because previously we have been complaining that exams are released late when schools are open,” he said.

Kaonga also commented on his schools performance saying they are satisfied after coming second from Zomba Catholic Secondary School.

“We are so delighted because we have produced a student with 7 points while Zomba Catholic Secondary came first with 6 points,” said Kaonga.

The Managing Director also said they are pleased that Maranatha has produced 90 percent for boys while 89 percent for girls in passing rate.

Kaonga also disclosed that they have closed some of their institutions like Liwalazi campus in Nkhotakota and Nsanje campus so that the Management can concentrate with the remaining two campuses in Blantyre for boys and girls in Machinjiri.

On another note, Kaonga said in their 2019 enrollment has risen to over 95 percent.

He said the increase in enrollment is due to the quality of education the school is offering.

He said Malawians are now beginning to understand that quality education needs quality infrastructure coupled with quality teachers.

“That is exactly what we are offering here at Maranatha High School. We want to give the best to the Malawian girl child. Places are still available because we would like as many Malawians as possible to access quality education of international standards, said Kaonga.

He challenged parents doubting the school’s capabilities to visit the premises and appreciate what the school has on offer.

Kaonga further said the impressive MSCE examinations results recorded by its campuses have also contributed to the surge.

