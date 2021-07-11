Maranatha Academy parries fake social media allegations that school is starving students

Maranatha Academy has refuted false social media allegations levelled against the school from some unscrupulous people who have mispresented their statement on students who are failing to settle school fees balance.

Some people on social media are circulating false information saying the school is keeping its students without food.

According to the Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, Ernest Kaonga , the truth of the matter is that as a school they wrote a statement reminding parents about school fees balances.

“Some people are deliberately twisting the story to damage our good image. In our statement we were concerned that some students still have outstanding fees balances despite the reminders. The school cannot run well when some students are not paying their fees.

“The guardians and parents of the concerned students have not come forward to discuss with responsible authorities on the way forward,” said Kawonga.

Kawonga said they communicated earlier on that the school will send back home all the students with outstanding fees balances by 2nd July 2021.

“We failed to implement this of fear of creating a situation where the students would get Covid-19 and bring it into the campus,” he said.

Instead, Kawonga said as a school they made some resolution.

For instance, that Students with outstanding fees balances will not be allowed in class from 8thJuly 2021.

“We also communicated to their parents that we will confiscate meal coupons from those with outstanding fees balances by end of business on 7th July 2021 because we cannot run the school without money.

“These students need food and without school fees where are we going to get the money for food. Instead we said those with balances will be provided with porridge for meals until the time when their balances are settled,” said Kawonga.

However, Kawonga said they are surprised that some people have send wrong message on social media accusing the school of mistreating those who have outstanding balances.

“Each and every school even some government schools they ask students to pay school fees failing which your sent back home.

“We even warned guardians and parents to take responsibility to avoid disturbing and embarrassing their ward,” said Kawonga.

