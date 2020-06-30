Maranatha Academy sends 117 students to public universities

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga is delighted with the exceptional performance of his institution in Malawi during the Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE) as they perfomed well in sending many students to public universities this year.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Kaonga said this year alone, Maranatha Academy have managed to send a total of 117 students to different universities in Malawi.

He said out of 122 boys who passed examinations, 54 were selected in various public universities, while for girls out of 105 who passed, 63 got selected.

The students have been selected to the following public Chancellor College, Polytechnic, College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Luanar and MUST.

Kaonga said they are particularly pleased that many girls have also been selected to pursue their studies in different universities, at this time, when girls’ access to education is seriously compromised due to a number of factors.

“The school commends girls at our school for their remarkable feat. This is a clear sign that the schools are dedicated in offering quality education to girls. This, in essence, contributes to attainment of some of the Millennium Development Goals: girl/women empowerment and poverty reduction.

“There is a popular adage which says when you educate a girl, you educate a nation,” he said

Meanwhile, Kaonga says they are ensuring to maintain and in other cases improve to attain the best grades across all Maranatha schools once schools are re-opened after were closed due to Covid-19.

“We will continue to strive for the better after schools are re-opened,” he said.

