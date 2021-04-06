Maranatha Academy to honour ‘6 points’ student, others who scored high grades in 2021 MSCE exams

Maranatha Academy, one of the top-notch qualitative learning institution in the country says they will recognise and bestow honour to all their students who have passed this year’s Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams with flying colours.

One of Maranatha Academy’s student, Christopher Francis, is one of the only two students in the country who have smashed the seemingly tough exams with flying colours, which only 41 percent of the students passed, with a high-roof 6 Points.

Ernest Kaonga, Maranatha Academy managing director, said: “All students who passed their MSCE exams from the school will be awarded and recognised for their hard work.

“The top students’ award initiative, which was started last year was introduced to encourage students in Malawi to excel in education.”

At least more than 20 students who passed with flying colours in the 2020/2021 MSCE examinations will be awarded with various gifts by Maranatha Academy.

Kaonga told Nyasa Times that this year students who have performed highly in MSCE will be rewarded.

“This is one way of promoting quality education in the country which was one of government initiatives.

“As Maranatha we are going to reward top performers in this year’s MSCE,” he said.

“We will recognize and award boys and girls from both our two campuses who have emerged as most outstanding,” said Kaonga.

He added: “For instance, during this year’s MSCE, Maranatha produced a student who scored a six-points in the name of Christopher Francis. We are proud of this great achievement.”

Apart from Christopher, the school has also managed to produced many students with high grades ranging from eight points.

Some of the students, who scored with 8 points include, Baxter Ganga, Jones Longwe and Kondwani Zapinda among others.

On Sunday, the school celebrated such a remarkable performance by preparing the brilliant students banquet with an intention to signify the appreciation of highest academic excellence in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education.

Maranatha Academy has emerged among top position in private schools with a student scoring an aggregate of six points.

Meanwhile, Kawonga has hailed government and Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) for the handling of the 2021 MSCE examinationsprofessionaly.

“As Maranatha we are impressed and urges government to continue using Malawi Defence Force for security during these exams. The 2021 exams were handled professionally and if we continue taking this path we will have a bright future in education,” he said.

According to Maneb, this year, only two students in the country, both from private schools, scored the ultimate Six-points mark.

Of the two brightest students, one is Maranatha Academy’s Christopher Francis while the other is from the Catholic-run high school, Likuni Boys Secondary School.

