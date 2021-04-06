Chakwera heading to Maputo for SADC Troika summit to discuss terrorism in Mozambique
President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Maputo, Mozambique where the Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders that make up the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on Thursday, 8 April 2021 will hold a meeting in Maputo to explore avenues of putting an end to the terrorist attacks that have rocked Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.
Chair of the security organ, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the key meeting.
Malawi is the incoming chair of SADC.
The summit will focus on measures to deal with the attacks in Mozambique that have left more than 8,000 people displaced.
Mozambique has seen continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado over the past few weeks, leaving many people dead or injured.
Issue in Mozambique is about natural gas discoverzies in that region, and as usual some foreign interests are propping up the rebels army in order to steal the natural resource. Rebels do not collect much tax, all they care for are guns and ammunition.
Don’t just discuss security only, during lunchtime you can put in some mutually beneficial economic proposals e.g. Shire zambezi waterway. Presidential advisors should tell the president to take his moz counterpart aside and discuss nsanje port and what moz stands to benefit from it because it will open up trade opportunities along shire/zambezi rivers. Ngati atsamunda akadutsa menemu 130 years ago, ife tikanike lero? With all this technology? .
That’s true mr
I like this. And our cabinet.
Osakatiputila ziwembutu kumeneko ,ku kenya they’re still suffering from the consequences of their supporting the Somali government,nkhondo yosatha iyi
Please Mr President remain quiet when they ask for volunteers to fight these hooligans. Our borders are so porous we can’t protect ourselves. Their war doesn’t end.
did they invite him really, I think its self-invitation paja the new magufuli likes flying. Mozambique knows very well how timothy mtambo’s terrorism resulted into tonse alliance victory at the hastily re-arranged polls, so how can they invite the beneficiary of mtambo’s terrorism to go and advise them on how to deal with terrorism? Africans the way they think sometimes? Mozambique should be inviting Museveni or kagame on how to deal with terrorists not this team.
Hahaha 🤣