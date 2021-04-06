Chakwera heading to Maputo for SADC Troika summit to discuss terrorism in Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Maputo, Mozambique where the Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders that make up the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on Thursday, 8 April 2021 will hold a meeting in Maputo to explore avenues of putting an end to the terrorist attacks that have rocked Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Chair of the security organ, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the key meeting.

Malawi is the incoming chair of SADC.

The summit will focus on measures to deal with the attacks in Mozambique that have left more than 8,000 people displaced.

Mozambique has seen continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado over the past few weeks, leaving many people dead or injured.

