Maranatha Pvt Schools Partners with Sharda University to Open Global Doors for Students

Maranatha Pvt Schools has taken a bold step toward transforming the educational landscape in Malawi by partnering with Sharda University, a globally renowned institution ranked 88th in the world. This exciting partnership opens new doors for Maranatha students, offering them a unique opportunity to pursue international education with a generous 50% scholarship.

Through this collaboration, Maranatha students will gain access to a world-class learning environment, international exposure, and a vibrant, multicultural academic community. Sharda University’s globally recognized degrees, exceptional faculty, and cutting-edge resources will provide students with the skills and qualifications needed to thrive in an increasingly globalized world. The benefits of this opportunity go far beyond academics, extending into future global career prospects and personal development.

This partnership clearly places Maranatha in a league of its own. While many local institutions, such as Chancellor College (CHANCO), are still ranked in the 1,500s globally, Sharda University’s ranking within the top 100 gives Maranatha students a far more competitive edge on the international stage.

Maranatha Pvt Schools is calling on parents across Malawi to take advantage of this opportunity and invest in their children’s futures. By enrolling their children at Maranatha, parents are not just choosing a school—they are choosing a future of global possibilities, exposure, and excellence.

To learn more and register, parents are encouraged to contact 0999611755. With this partnership, Maranatha continues to position itself at the forefront of education, turning global dreams into achievable realities.

