NCD Alliance Malawi urges Malawians to take precautionary measures against hypertension

The Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance of Malawi (NCDAMW) has called upon Malawians to take precautionary measures in protecting themselves from hypertension (also known as high blood pressure) and other NCDs.

NCDAMW Project Officer Esther Nyirenda made the call on Friday ahead of the commemoration of the World Hypertension Day 2025, which falls on May 17 annually.

The event will be commemorated under the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.”

Nyirenda said the theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, and Live Longer,” is a reminder of the importance of regular screening, early diagnosis and timely treatment in preventing complications caused by hypertension.

“Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious health condition that poses a major threat to our overall health and well-being. It greatly increases the risk of life-threatening conditions such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and premature death, among other health complications.

“In Malawi, the danger is growing. NCDs, including hypertension account for 32 percent of all deaths as highlighted in NCD-guidelines-2022. Both urban and rural communities are affected and the need for urgent action is clear,” she said, stressing that raising awareness, promoting prevention and improving access to treatment should be national priorities.

However, Nyirenda stated that the alliance recognizes and applauds the Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Health – (MoH), for its continued commitment to the fight against NCDs.

She acknowledged that through this commitment community-based screenings, early detection campaigns and efforts to promote healthy lifestyles are assisting to bring essential health services closer to people especially those in rural communities.

“As part of this year’s campaign, the NCD Alliance Malawi is calling on all Malawians to take simple but powerful steps to protect their health. Everyone is encouraged to check their blood pressure regularly, eat a healthy diet with less salt and fat, exercise frequently, avoid tobacco and alcohol, manage stress, and follow medical advice when under treatment.

The Alliance is also appealing to health workers, local leaders, civil society and policy makers to work together in raising public awareness and expanding access to quality blood pressure monitoring services. In collaboration, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and build a healthier nation. World Hypertension Day, therefore is not just a day of reflection it is a call to action. In making small changes in our daily habits and supporting stronger health systems, we can save lives, prevent suffering as well as help millions of Malawians live longer and healthier lives,” she emphasized.

NCD Alliance Malawi is a national civil society network with a common goal to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity, disability as well as avoidable deaths due to non-communicable diseases and injuries impacting the health of Malawians.

