Marauding hyena attacks 3 family members in Kasungu

A marauding hyena in Kasungu has attacked three family members, seriously wounding a 47-year-old father.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the incident happened on Friday morning around 1am when the 47-year-old Genesis Banda heard from his bedroom that his pigs were struggling with something in their kraal.

Namwaza said Banda woke up to see what was happening in the pig kraal just to face a hyena carrying a pig which it had just killed in village Mchache, chief Wimbe’s area in Kasungu.

“This forced Banda to chase the beast which fell into unused old pit latrine. Unfortunately, Banda fell into the same pit, and this is where the beast attacked him and seriously wounded him,” said Namwaza.

The Kasungu police publicist said Banda’s two sons; Stain 17 and Lonjezo who had heard cries for help from their father from the put latrine where he was with the hyena, were also attacked by the beast when they came to the rescue of their father.

Some villagers flocked to the house of Banda and managed to rescue the helpless father before killing the beast.

Banda is currently at Kamuzu central hospital receiving treatment for his serious wounds whilst the two sons have since been discharged from Kasungu district hospital.

Namwaza said the beast is now under the custody of the Wildlife department officials who want to find out whether it was rabied or not.

