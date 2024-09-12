MAREP- 9 bearing fruits: Chakwera lights up Nkudzi Primary school in Chikwawa

Malawi leader president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has inaugurated Malawi Rural Electrification Programme phase 9 in the area of Group village headman Dzilipaine Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa.

Addressing the gathering at the Nkudzi full primary school, President Chakwera said he was impressed to witness the commissioning of MAREP 9.

The president said he wants equal distribution of development projects without looking at regional boundaries.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola commended Dr Lazarus Chakwera for lighting up Nkudzi Primary school.

Matola said people will be able to improve their social and economic lives.

The Malawi Government has been implementing Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) with an aim of increasing access to electricity for the rural and peri-urban areas in order to transform the rural economies and reduce poverty amongst the rural masses and contribute to Government’s agenda on poverty reduction.

The programme started in the 1980s with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Ltd as the implementing entity. The program was implemented through own financing and donor funding. Following the commercialization of ESCOM, the Malawi Government took over the

Marep 9 is funded through a rural electrification levy in the petroleum pump price build-up and other financing windows.

