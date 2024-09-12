FCB sponsors K5m towards ICAM’s annual conference on September 19-21 

The theme of this year’s Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) conference, ‘Navigating Economic Uncertainties: Strategies for Growth and Resilience’, resonates well with the ideals of First Capital Bank (FCB) towards the country’s economic development.

This was said by the bank’s Head of Marketing & Communication, Twikale Chirwa on Wednesday when FCB officially presented K5 million toward ICAM’s conference to be held on September 19-21 at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

Chirwa said the partnership with ICAM highlights FCB’s commitment to supporting growth and innovation in the accounting sector while contributing to the development of Malawi’s economy.

He added that the partnership is also in two folds as FCB has facilitated a new online banking platform on which ICAM members can pay their annual subscription fees and other payments.

“We are also going to be participants since First Capital Bank has chartered accountants who are members of ICAM,” he said. “ICAM’s operations and conferences builds the capacity of accountants for the organisations they work for and for their own individual growth.

“So we look forward to the impactful discussions and future leaders this event will inspire,” Chirwa said.

In his vote of thanks, ICAM Chief Executive Officer, Noel Zigowa said they value on building relationships since they do not work in vacuum but with institutions whose accountants are their members.

He said the theme was crafted in recognition of economic challenges the country has gone through, thus the speakers at the conference will dwell on how to navigate through economic uncertainties and develop strategies for growth and resilience.

Zigowa said they have lined up impeccable speakers with the keynote address to be made made by guest of honour, Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda.

Other corporate companies that have supported the event include National Bank of Malawi (K5 million); audit and tax advisory firm, Grant Thornton (K10 million); Automotive Products Limited (K30 million); AMG Global (K5 million) and others.

ICAM is the professional accountancy organisation in Malawi that was established in 2013 under the Public Accountants and Auditors Act (PAA) Act No 5 of 2013, which repealed the PAA 1982.

ICAM was created through a merger of the Public Accountants Examination Council of Malawi and the Society of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, the preceding accountancy organisation to ICAM.

ICAM strives to maintain the highest professional standards in accountancy, through the education and training of its members to serve the business community, the government and the nation at large.

