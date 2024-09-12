UTM presidential aspirant Mtumbuka commended for delivering “brilliant manifesto”

Political and social media enthusiasts have patted UTM Party presidential aspirant, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, for delivering a “brilliant manifesto” ahead of the party’s convention slated for November2024.

Mtumbuka, who addressed journalists on Tuesday where he announced his interest to contest for the party’s presidency, assured Malawians that he would carry on the legacy of the departed former Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, if elected into the position.

He said, among others, that his administration will endeavor to transform the health, education, agriculture and mining sectors, which he believes are essential for growing the economy and transforming the country, observing that young people have been neglected for so long.

The ICT don said that, if voted as State President, his government will ensure that young people are trained, employed and empowered to shape the future of this nation.

“I have made this call after being asked by several quarters of the society which deem me as a person who can keep the SKC legacy. For too long, Malawi has been full of ideas, but this ends here and now,” he said.

At the convention, Mtumbuka is expected to face party Secretary General Dr. Patricia Kaliati, former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, and Newton Kambala.

“Fellow Malawians, this is possible. Ndi zotheka! Osaopa! Osafooka! Industrial development is backbone of our economy and we will prioritize that,” he exclaimed, further highlighting the importance of improving education and health standards, industrial development, and mining activities.

Dr. Mtumbuka emphasized the need for transparency in the mining sector to improve infrastructure development.

“We need to witness meaningful change from 2025 as I will transform the country. I’m not doing this for personal gains. I want us to do it for common purpose. As a business person, I have learnt that meaningful development is not achieved through boardroom but on the ground,” he added.

Social and political commentators have since hailed Mtumbuka for mooting a brilliant manifesto, which they observed that is not only beneficial for his campaign, but also heralds hope for the nation.

But political commentator Ceasor Kondowe urged the aspirant to tread carefully as he will either make or break his legacy now.

“The coming in of Mtumbuka is very commendable and I believe it will make the country’s presidency competition. We do not need a situation that people should already have foretold who the next president is, come 2025,” said Kondowe.

