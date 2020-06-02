Marep lights up Rumphi West, 45 000 people to connect – Atupele

About 45000 people of Rumphi West stand to benefit from electricity supply following the switching on of Thazima under the extended Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) phase 8 power line.

Minister of Energy, Atupele Austin Muluzi switched on Thazima Power Line on Monday at Ghazima Primary School in ghe area of Chief Chikulamayembe in thes district.

Speaking after switching on the powwer line Muluzi said government is geared to ensuring that all remote areas across ghe country are xonnected to electricity to fast track socio-economic development.

“Government is committed to ensuring that through ghe Extended Malawi Rular Electrification Program (MAREP) Phase 8, all the remaining remote areas that did not get connected in the previous Marep phases get their share of the electricity connection,” said Muluzi.

He said government understands the vital role electricity plays in facilitating socio-economic development of an area.

“Availability of electricity in an area makes life easy as most complicated and time consuming activities are simplified. You talk of grinding of maize on electricity driven grinding mills, charging of phones within the comfort of your homes besides opening of salons and barbershops for bogh the young and old to look smart,” Muluzi explained.

Muluzi however, appealed to residents of the area to follow recommended procedures to have their houses connected to eletricity and avoid bypassing Escom.

“Go to Escom offices at the Boma and apply for the connection. Escom officers will then visit your house and certify it for connection after which ghey will connect it. Remember that illegal connections are not only dangerous but fatal as well as ghey might lead to accidents or even loss of life,” he advised.

Member of Parliament for ghe area, Wiza Mkandawire lauded government for considering connecting his areawhich he said is some 65km away from Rumphi Boma.

You wouldn’t expect such a remote area to be easily connected to electricity since not only is it hilly but it’s also far away from the national electricity grid. Which is why we are all appreciative for this gssture,” said Mkandawire.

MAREP which is conducted in phases since 1980 has been addressing the electricity infrastructure imbalances for rural areas. The programme extends the electricity grid to rural dwellers who pay a subsidized fee to connect electricity to their business premises and dwelling units.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!