MAREP signs contracts for power lining construction

Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) has signed contract agreements with contractors for power lines construction.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said during the signing ceremony on Friday in Lilongwe that the agreement signifies the government’s commitment to providing access to electricity in rural areas, empowering communities, and spurring socio-economic development.

“We have successfully awarded the construction contract to reputable contractors who have a proven track record in delivering high-quality infrastructure projects,” he said.

Adding that the contract signing marks the beginning of a collaborative effort between the government, contractors, and stakeholders to bring forth a brighter future for the rural communities of Malawi.

Matola said the program is an integral part of the government’s vision to ensure universal access to electricity by 2030.

” We firmly believe that access to reliable and affordable electricity is a fundamental right for all citizens, regardless of their geographic location,” he observed.

The electrification of rural areas is crucial in bridging the urban-rural divide, creating equal opportunities for education, healthcare, communication, and economic growth, he explained.

Matola further said the power lines construction project is set to transform the lives of countless individuals living in remote areas, who have long awaited the benefits of electricity saying it will enable the establishment of businesses, improve farming techniques, facilitate access to modern means of communication, and provide reliable lighting for homes, schools, and hospitals.

Ultimately, he said, it will improve the overall quality of life for our rural population.

The minister therefore commended contractors for their commitment to delivering the project in a timely and efficient manner. “Your expertise and dedication will play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program.

MAREP Acting Director Francisco Chingoli expressed gratitude for reaching the stage of signing contracts for power lining.

“It has been long overdue. We will strive to make sure that contractors deliver in time,” he said.

MAREP is aimed at increasing access to electricity for people in peri-urban and rural areas as part of the government’s effort to reduce poverty.

