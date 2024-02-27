Marist Brothers roll out goat pass-on programme targeting underprivileged youths in Salima

Marist Brothers in Malawi have rolled out a goat pass-on programme targeting young people from underprivileged families.

The livestock pass-on scheme is a component of the Girls Education Project, the religious brothers are implementing with financial support from an Irish charity called Misean Cara.

The projects is being implemented at Likuni Boys Secondary School in Champagnat Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) and Marist Secondary School in Dedza, St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Balaka, Zomba Catholic and Mayaka Community Day Secondary Schools in Zomba and Msalura and Mafco CDSSs in Salima.

Speaking after a symbolic presentation of the goats at the headquarters of Traditional Authority (T/A) Maganga, the National Provincial Councilor for the Marist Brothers in Malawi, Brother Francis Jumbe, said the programme is in line with their philosophy of making a difference in the world by showing young people that they are loved, safe and cared for.

“Today, we are distributing 50 goats to the first line beneficiaries who are expected to pass on the benefits to the second line of beneficiaries. We expect that the goats will help the targeted youths to generate income for investment in other entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Jumbe.

He pleaded with the beneficiaries to look after the goats well and jealously guard them against theft.

Two of the beneficiaries, 24-year-olds Christina Phiri and Mable M’bwana, commended the brothers for the initiative, saying the programme will play a crucial role in transforming their livelihoods.

Phiri and M’bwana, whose marriages collapsed and have a child each, disclosed that they are currently struggling to feed and clothe their children by themselves.

“We are very grateful to the Marist Brothers in Malawi. We pledge to raise the goats very well and ensure that we pass on to the next line of beneficiaries,” assured Phiri.

In his remarks, District Commissioner (DC) for Salima, James Mwenda, described the livestock pass-on scheme as a pathway out of poverty for the young people in Salima.

Mwenda assured the Marist Brothers in Malawi of the government’s commitment to partnering with the religious brothers in improving lives of the underprivileged in the society.

