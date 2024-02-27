Former Malawian player accepts K19m FIFA compensation offer

Former FCB Nyasa Bullets and Malawi National Football Team nimble-footed winger Dalitso Sailesi has bowed down to accept the 11,000 US dollars (about K19 million) FIFA offered him in compensation for Lusaka Dynamos’ breach of contract.

The world football governing body, FIFA stepped in to compensate Sailesi after the Zambian team was found guilty of breach of contract when it signed him in 2019 from Malawian club Nyasa Bullets for the then national transfer record of K23 million.

Lusaka Dynamos were found guilty by FIFA and fined 123,175 dollars (about K95.2 million at the then rate but could not pay because they were liquidated and later declared bankrupt.

This did not go down well with the promising winger, whose career took a knock after that botched move as he did not understand the reasons behind this significant drop.

But Football Players Association Jimmy Zakazaka said after their intervention, the player has understood.

He said: “Sailesi has accepted after explaining to him properly why the figures have changed from K95.2 million to K19 million. Initially, he didn’t understand what was going on. What he knew was that he won the case and the club would pay him K95.2 million.

“So, we needed to explain to him to enlighten him on what went wrong for him to receive less. We are happy that he has understood and has accepted to receive the money (K19 million).”

Zakazaka applauded Cosafa Players Union for engaging them to talk to Sailesi about the issue, saying it shows that the regional football union body recognises the group.

He also urged players to take the organisation seriously by becoming paid-up members.

His agent Felix Ngamanya Sapao also said Sailesi would receive the money from FIFA as he has signed the forms.

