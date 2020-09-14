Mary Chilima donates face masks to learners with disabilities

September 14, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Mary Chilima, wife to the vice-President Saulos Chilima is joining the fight against coronavirus and protecting the youngest members of society by donating 10 000 face masks to learners with disabilities.

Mary Chilima bid to fight further spread of the Coronavirus as schools are re-opening.

The masks will be distributed to learners with disability in 18 primary and six secondary schools across the country.

The gesture is in a bid to fight further spread of the Coronavirus as schools are re-opening.

She said this will enable learners to go to school protected and reassured.

