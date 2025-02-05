Mary Chilima to Launch SKC Foundation on February 12

In a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, Mary Chilima is set to launch the SKC Foundation on February 12, 2025—what would have been his 52nd birthday. The Foundation, a non-partisan, non-political trust, aims to carry forward Dr. Chilima’s vision of hope, progress, and empowerment for Malawians through education, self-reliance, and leadership development.

“The SKC Foundation will be a beacon of hope, ensuring Dr. Chilima’s dreams for Malawi and Africa live on,” Mary shared in an exclusive interview. The launch gala, a black-tie event at the Bingu International Convention Centre, will feature dinner, speeches, and tributes, with tickets priced at MK100,000 (silver), MK200,000 (gold), and MK300,000 (platinum).

Proceeds will support underprivileged students, crisis aid, youth leadership programs, and initiatives promoting self-sufficiency. “This is not just about honoring his legacy; it’s about inspiring generations to come,” Mary Chilima emphasized.

Dr. Chilima tragically passed away in a plane crash on June 10, 2024, alongside eight others. The Foundation stands as a testament to his enduring spirit and dedication to Malawi’s future.

