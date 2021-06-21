Mary Mount alumni donate to Ekwendeni School for Visual impairment

Life is about giving back to others what was given and it is for this reason Mzuzu based Mary Mount Secondary School class of 2001 Sunday donated assorted food items to Ekwendeni School for Visual Impairment and provided luncheon for the learners.

The alumni also fixed broken window glasses, beds and desks at the facility and have spent close to K1 million for all the activities.

Head teacher for Ekwendeni School Precious Kaunda said: “Our leaners at the facility experience shortage of food, lack of water and learning materials, among other important things.

Kaunda explained that the facility receives inadequate funding from government such that last term it closed prematurely as it run out of food and other basics.

“We receive inadequate funds from government which is why we closed because we had no option. We need about K1.5 million monthly,” he said.

He described the donation as blessing and called on others to emulate the gesture by the Mary Mount alumni.

Mzimba North chief education officer Ernest Chirwa said government supports the school with K625 000 every month but was quick to admit the sum is inadequate for the leaners needs and paying support staff.

He hailed the alumni for the gesture saying many groups of such nature prioritise on socialising and forget the less privileged.

Speaking on behalf of fellow alumni, Vitima Msowoya said the grouping puts at heart the welfare of underprivileged children.

She said the support meant to help the leaners study in a conducive environment.

She however called on others to also provide support to the facility saying the group could not meet all the needs.

“They have a water pump but it is damaged. I urge others who can manage to come and support them because we have not managed to provide all the assistance that is needed,” she said.

Mary Mount Class of 2001 also donated to Agape Orphanage in Mchinji in 2017, Chikondi and Mphatso Orphanages in Lilongwe in 2018, 2019 respectively.

