Masamba loses title fight in South Africa

March 30, 2019 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxing pugilist Wilson ‘Shasha’ Masamba failed to clinch the African Super Featherweight title belt after being knocked down by South Africa’s Lunga Stimela in a highly contested bout which took place on Friday 29th March 2019 at Wynberg Military Side in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tough luck for Masamba

Masamba who had conducted an intensive camping at Delta Force Boxing Academy in Zimbabwe prior to the fight lost on retirement.

He retired in round 9 after sustaining a cut in his mouth.

Going by the recorda, the Malawian boxer lost to a better boxer who has a record of 11 straight wins through Technical Knock Out (TKO).

In all 32 fights of his career, Masamba won 29 bouts, drew twice and suffered 12 defeats.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Ishue Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ishue
Guest
Ishue

Won how many?Suffered how many ?drew how many?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago

More From web