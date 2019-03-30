Masamba loses title fight in South Africa

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxing pugilist Wilson ‘Shasha’ Masamba failed to clinch the African Super Featherweight title belt after being knocked down by South Africa’s Lunga Stimela in a highly contested bout which took place on Friday 29th March 2019 at Wynberg Military Side in Cape Town, South Africa.

Masamba who had conducted an intensive camping at Delta Force Boxing Academy in Zimbabwe prior to the fight lost on retirement.

He retired in round 9 after sustaining a cut in his mouth.

Going by the recorda, the Malawian boxer lost to a better boxer who has a record of 11 straight wins through Technical Knock Out (TKO).

In all 32 fights of his career, Masamba won 29 bouts, drew twice and suffered 12 defeats.

