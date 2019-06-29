Masamba’s ‘Alpha and Omega’ DVD album launch to take place in Salima

Salima-based singer Levison Masamba is set in terms of preparations ahead of his long awaited ‘Alpha and Omega’ DVD album launch scheduled to take place on Sunday,7th July at Msalura CCAP church in the lakeshore district of Salima.

Since the launch of his music career Masamba has made headlines in various places with his energy when he is on stage and the uniqueness of his dancing antics.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Masamba assured people in Salima to expect

one great event ever saying he is bringing together variety of gospel musicians to spice up the event.

Apart from that, Masamba said he is currently doing rehearsals in order to give people nothing but the best performance.

“I am more than ready to give out my best performance, this is one of the important days in my music career and i would not love to disappoint my fans. Honestly, i am doing my homework and people should expect fireworks,” he said

According to Masamba, the DVD has also been shot with utmost skill and commitment without compromising on quality.

During the launch Masamba will be supported by Andy Seko, Walusungu Kishombe, Norman Phiri, Andrew Masiku, Alex Nkalo, Moses Chikolosa, Farai Chazima and Silla among others.

Confirming his presence during the show, Andy Seko said it’s been a while since he performed in the lakeshore side of Salima and he did not hide the excitement but to thank the organisers of the event for considering him.

Seko said people should also expect an electric performance from him.

Expected to start at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, the show will attract an entry fee of K1000 per head.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :