Masangwi lures support for Chilima in Rumphi, urges Malawians to register to vote

Blantyre City East Member of Parliament Noel Masangwi of Chilima Transformation Movement on Saturday urged eligible voters in Rumphi District to go and register, when the voter’s registration exercise starts in district to enable them vote during the May 2019 Tripartite elections.

Masangwi made the call when he spoke at Rumphi District where he hosted a political meeting under the Chilima Movement canvassing for vice president Saulos Chilima’s candidacy in next year’s presidential race.

He said: “Let me encourage you in a very special way some of you here who have lost hope and do not believe that your vote can change Malawi as such you do not participate hence allowing corrupt readers to win,. Let us change things this time, registration will commence soon here, go and register so that you vote for Chilima and bring about the change we want in Malawi,” said Masangwi.

Masangwi went on persuade chief, civil society Organization officials and religious leaders who were present at the rally to keep on convincing electorate to register and take part in an election hence it is their human right.

Commenting to the development Village Headman Chirombo of Rumphi said as chiefs they will ensure that the people are being informed the advantages of taking part in the registration exercise as it the only way they can choose their preferred candidates during the next year’s elections.

“As you know chiefs we do not belong to any political party but it is our duty to encourage people in the villages to vote and choose the candidates of their choice,”

“So we are ready to work hand in hand with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) during this registering period as well as the 2019 election,” said Chirombo.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced that the voter registration will be carried out from June 26, 2018 to November 9, 2018.

Meanwhile the first phase of the exercise has commenced in Kasungu, Salima and Dedza where about 9 million Malawians are expected to register national wide.

