Masters battle to beat drop, target 10 points

Masters Security FC General Secretary Christopher Njeula has revealed that their plan is to collect not less than 10 points in their remaining six TNM Super League games before the end of the season to ensure they survive relegation.

The Lilongwe-based club look stranded at the bottom of the 16 member Poko Poko TNM Super League log table alongside Mlatho Mponela and Ntopwa FC who occupies positions 14 and 15 respectively.

“We have set an objective of collecting not less than ten points and in that way, we will survive. As executive and even the technical team, we are not counting ourselves out” said Njeula.

According to Njaula, he is confident of achieving their goal [of collecting about 10 points] because they have already played against big clubs.

Njaula, however, admitted that the financial woes that took centre stage at the club in the first round affected the performance of the players.

He also admitted that the departure of some of their key players was also a huge blow.

Masters lost a number of their key players including Nigerian Forward Babatunde Adepoju, Francisco Mkonda and Vincent Nyaungulu who both joined Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

“Still more we have survived and we have a good squad now which is able to display good football,” he said.

Masters will be at home this Saturday against Northern Region outfit Savenda Chitipa United.

In another game on Saturday, Mighty Tigers will play against Mzuni FC at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

Action will continue on Sunday with league leaders Wanderers travelling to Lilongwe to face third placed Blue Eagles while second placed Nyasa Big Bullets will play host to 13th placed Mzuni F.C at the Kamuzu Stadium.

