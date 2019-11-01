20 Malawi envoys refuse to leave embassies after contract expiry: Govt to strip diplomatic status

At least 20 Malawi diplomats in the country’s foreign missions have not come back home after they were recalled and government has warned that it can strip off the diplomatic status of those resisting to come home.

Most of the diplomats were recalled in 2016 but are still in the foreign missions because of their political connections to senior ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials as well as top government officials.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation officials recently told parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee that it was helpless, there was nothing it could do on the matter.

The list released by the ministry shows the list of the diplomats in Malawi missions abroad on recall but still abroad.

The name sinclude Edith Kwilirani, third secretary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and was appointed in 2006 and recalled in 2009 and Colonel Vincent Moyo, defence attache in Addis Ababa and was appointed in 2013 and recalled in 2016.

Others include; Lieutenant colonel D.G Phiri, defence attache, Beijing who was appointed in 2013 and his contract expired in 2016; Isaac Chiona, second secretary, Brasilia, appointed in 2013 and recalled in 2016.

This year government has issued a notice expiry of contracts to dozens of its diplomatic envoys, including Edward Yakobe Sawerengera at the Embassy in United States, Washington DC.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ben Botolo confirmed the development, saying the diplomats have finished their tours of duty.

Botolo has dispatched letters to Ambassador Sawerengera alongside top diplomats George Mkondiwa the Malawi High Commissioner in India, Ted Kalebe (Belgium) and Kena Mphonda (United Kingdom).

“As you are aware your employment contract of 36 months expired on 2nd May 2018,” reads a letter to Kalebe.

Another letter to Sawerengera reads: “As you are aware your employment contract of 36 months expired on 19th April 2018.”

While a letter to Mkondiwa said his contract expired on November 25 2018.

Taxpayers will continue paying salaries and allowances for the recalled diplomats as letters seen by Nyasa Times further said: “You will however, continue serving in the Mission in your current position until advised accordingly.”

Other low-ranking diplomats have also been told their contracts expired and others have recall letters.

They included Mike Mwanyula (Brussels), Patrick Mphepo (Dheli), some staff at Washington DC and some staff at London mission.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila each diplomat is aware in advance about when their contract is coming to an end and should have prepared for their departure.

Kasaila said government will be enforcing [compliance] by “stopping payment of allowances and in some cases withdrawing diplomatic status” from recalled diplomats who are yet to return home.

National Audit Office (NAO) audit has revealed that the country lost million of kwacha in public resources through fraudulent transactions in Malawi diplomatic missions abroad.

There has been widespread criticism over Malawi’s diplomatic service which has mainly been appointed based on political affiliation to parties in government. Many have advocated for career diplomats to represent Malawi if the country is to benefit from its representation abroad through trade, among other things.

