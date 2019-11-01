Promotions galore in DPP cadet media rank and file
Government has promoted some journalists who work as ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) social media activists.
The announcement of the names has caused a buzz and stir in the social media platforms as some of them use pseudo names (Zigoba) to crash the opposition in social media whilst promoting the DPP agenda.
Others run radical DPP websites and propaganda machinery.
Greyson Chapita, who was Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s assistant controller of news for central region has been promoted to the position of controller.
Journalist Justice Mponda, who was State House press officer, is now elevated chief press officer whilst Chancy Chingwalungwalu who was State House IT officer is now chief IT officer replacing Limbani Magomero.
Taonga Botolo has left Khato Contractors to work as special assistant to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri.
The appointments and promotions have received mixed reactions in social media circles.
zitha pompano izi re-run ikubwera
Mumafuna atenge otukwana inu. Nde mutu ukugwira?????
Kicks of the dying horse…..Your days are numbered cadets please mark my words.
There is no professionalism with these guys
Mumafuna atenge ndani, inu amene mumamutukwana inu
Mulakho woyeeeeeeeeeeeee
its so sad to see where this county is going, only those that are connected to the party in power are enjoying the fruits. sometimes its so hard to see the benefits of going to college during this era. regretting all the monies that went in vain, maybe had the school fees used as capital for a business we could have been singing hallelujah now.
getting big positions without even an interview????? yet you expect to pay them from our own sweat?? the tax payers money???? politicians please change your mindset, malawi is for all.