Promotions galore in DPP cadet media rank and file

Government has promoted some journalists who work as ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) social media activists.

The announcement of the names has caused a buzz and stir in the social media platforms as some of them use pseudo names (Zigoba) to crash the opposition in social media whilst promoting the DPP agenda.

Others run radical DPP websites and propaganda machinery.

Greyson Chapita, who was Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s assistant controller of news for central region has been promoted to the position of controller.

Journalist Justice Mponda, who was State House press officer, is now elevated chief press officer whilst Chancy Chingwalungwalu who was State House IT officer is now chief IT officer replacing Limbani Magomero.

Taonga Botolo has left Khato Contractors to work as special assistant to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri.

The appointments and promotions have received mixed reactions in social media circles.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :