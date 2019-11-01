Let justice triumph in Malawi on police rapists

But David encouraged himself in the Lord his God. And David enquired at the Lord, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all. — 1 Samuel 30:6b-, 8

The rampant indiscriminate looting and vandalism of shops during demonstrations were the regrettable aftermaths of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections; or blue painted panga-wielding governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets retaliating with their own threatening demonstrations was unforeseeable; the wide-spread on-camera of women complaining of being sexually molested or raped by members of the police, is extremely deplorable, alarming and should be condemned. The perpetrators should be brought to justice.

The continued widespread police attack on women is taking place against a backdrop of a laissez faire government that, while enjoying the benefits of a life of comfort and luxury from the proceeds of citizen’s taxes, has not come to the aid of the women to openly and sternly condemn the attacks.

Sexual abuse of women is a criminal offense punishable by a prison sentence. But it also tarnishes the image of the political party these young democrats represent.

The selfish acts by party operatives are causing people to recall how former president Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda dealt with errant political operatives: They lost their jobs, and some were put in jail. This is how the government should act.

Currently, the DPP administration under President Peter Mutharika, by its inactivity, has shown itself to endorsing the young democrats that are performing the illegal act and supporting the policemen that are indiscriminately raping women. The women have come out and agreed to go on camera and recount their horrendous experiences of the arrogant sexual assaults perpetrated by the people that are paid salaries (through taxes) with the women they are raping.

There are questions that many people and organisations in Malawi are asking/. Among them are where are the DPP women? Why are they not speaking on behalf of their fellow women?

Where are the DPP men (who themselves are husbands)? How would you feel should you return home and find that your wife or sister has been raped? How would you feel if you found that your daughter has been killed?

Where is President Mutharika? Where is the First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika? Where are the women Cabinet ministers? Where is the Homeland Affairs Minister?

We call for justice to triumph Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :