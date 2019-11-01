Convict escapes from prison, murders grandma

A 26-year-old convict has escaped from prison in Nkhata Bay and went to his village to allegedly kill his grand-mother.

Nkhata Bay police spokesperson Kondwani James said Holland Banda escaped from the prison on October 25.

He said the suspect took her grandmother Edda Banda along after which her whereabouts were not known.

The grandmother’s body was later discovered on Thursday in Lisale in the district but in decomposed state.

James said the police are now hunting for the suspect to answer two charges of murder and escape from lawful custody.

It is not yet known why the suspect decided to murder his grandmother.

