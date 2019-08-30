Masters in coaches crisis: Makawa, Kananji walk away

Masters Security FC is in a coaches crisis following the departure of their head coach Abbas Makawa and his assistant Elia Kananji.

Makawa recently quit the club and has since joined Silver Strikers as assistant coach.

He replaces Lovemore Fazili who secured a permanent job with the Malawi National team.

Both coaches said they decided to throw in the towel following failure by the team to meet their demands and contractual obligations particularly payment of their salaries.

“I started work at Silver on Tuesday. Masters owe me salaries dating back to four months. This is why I decided to start a new chapter,” Makawa said.

On his part, Kananji claimed to have gone without pay for three months.

He further revealed that he has been living a destitute life up to the extent of being asked to vacate from the house he was staying with his family.

“I can’t be struggling even to pay rent while working. It is better I just stay waiting for another opportunity,” said Kananji.

The former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets mentor said he is ready to work for any team that approaches him.

Since he tendered his resignation, he has been linked with moves to Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting FC.

Nyasa Times understands that Kananji is among four shortlisted candidates to fill the position of assistant coach at Civil Sporting.

The team has been without assistant coach since mid of the TNM Super league first round season.

Meanwhile, Masters General Secretary Christopher Njeula has laughed of Kananji and Makawa’s claims that they have left on financial disputes.

He claims the two had received offers from other big clubs.

According to Njeula, Wrighton Mangani and Jabin Maliro who were already in Masters Technical team will be acting Head Coach and Vice Coach respectively.

Masters travel to the Southern Region this weekend where they are expected to face the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

They are on position 14 with 13 points while Nyasa Big Bullets are on third with 29 points.

