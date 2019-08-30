Raphael Tenthani series at Poly eyes for partnership

The Raphael Tenthani Series—an initiative by the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at the Polytechnic College has revealed plans to build partnerships with other stakeholders in the media industry.

Series coordinator, Temwani Mgunda said the department would like to see the series owned not only by The Polytechnic but other stakeholders.

“We intend to enter into partnerships with other stakeholders in the media industry so that the Series should not just be a thing for The Polytechnic but should be owned by all stakeholders in the media industry as well as friends of the media,” said Mgunda.

Mgunda said the initiative has created a platform for journalism students to interact with practicing media personnel in the industry.

“Some presentations dwelt on how the media cover certain issues and called for a change on how to do it. It is up to the media houses to adopt the suggestions or not but the presentations have added new knowledge or provided insights into the current journalism practice in the country. A notable impact is that through the series sessions, our journalism students have had the opportunity to interact with practicing journalists in the industry and some have even forged useful networks,” he said.

The initiative offers experts the platform to share their expertise through public lectures and create a space for scholars, aspiring journalists, veteran media practitioners and other stakeholders to discuss and interact on various issues taking place in the media industry.

“It is believed that through these engagements, the Series will add value and quality to the local media industry through the promotion of scholarly research and analysis. I would therefore would encourage people to patronize our sessions. I also call upon journalists and media scholars to come forward and present talks or lectures during the series sessions,” the coordinator said.

Launched in June 2018 the series are an initiative of the Department of Journalism and Media studies at The Polytechnic held in honour of the late Raphael Tenthani, a prominent journalist who died in a road accident in 2015.

Since the launch of Raphael Tenthani monthly series the department has so far e held about 8 sessions.

