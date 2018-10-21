Masters Security chill with Carlsberg Cup win

Giant killers Master Security Services FC have been crowned 2018-19 Carlsberg Cup Champions after beating Cup Specialists Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in a Match played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Wanderers took the lead in the opening first minute through defender Precious Sambani.

First half ended 1-0 in favour of the Nomads.

In the second half Masters rejuvenated themselves and got the best answer towards the end in the 85th minute through a Sam Phiri strike.

The game had to be decided through post match penalties.

Masters converted all their five spot kicks while Wanderers had their last penalty kick taken by Captain Alfred Manyozo served by Masters in form goalkeeper Bester Phiri formerly of Wanderers.

After the match, their was wild celebration at the Lamuzu Stadium orchestLamuzuby Ganyu supporters.

Masters Coach Abbas Makawa could not hide his excitement.

“After beating Mzuni [in preliminary round] I knew we will grab the cup. We wanted to finish off todays game in regulation time but still I am happy that we have finally made it” said Makawa.

His opposite number Bob Mpinganjira conceded the defeat.

Mpinganjira said: “We created so many scoring opportunities but failed to convert them into goals, so in the game of football if you don’t score you are nothing and you end up losing”.

