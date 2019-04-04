Masters Security ‘keeper arrested on theft by trick allegations

Masters Security goalkeeper Bester Phiri has been arrested by Police following allegations that he fraudulently obtained K450 000 from Mangochi-based club Mpiripiri Young Movers FC.

In February, Nyasa Times reported that police were investigating the goalkeeper following the allegation of theft which was confirmed by Mangochi Police Station deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi.

Daudi said Phiri was arrested on Monday in Lilongwe before being transferred to Makanjira Police.

According to police, the goalkeeper informed Makanjira based football team in January that Masters were planning to play friendly matches against the team and other clubs in the area and asked K450 000 claiming it will be used by Masters as transport.

“Makanjira officials mobilised the resources and deposited it into a National Bank account belonging to Lusungu Phillip at his request,” said police spokesman.

But Masters Security failed to show up and when contacted Bester gave excuses.

Masters’ owner Alfred Gangata expressed ignorance over an arrangement to play friendly matches.

Gangata said he will support their player “to find the best solution.”

Bester Phiri, 28 , who will face a charge of theft by trick, according to police, come from Mzikubola Village in T/A Mtwalo, Mzimba.

