Masters Security ‘keeper arrested on theft by trick allegations

April 4, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Masters Security goalkeeper Bester Phiri has been arrested by  Police following allegations that he fraudulently obtained K450 000 from Mangochi-based club Mpiripiri Young Movers FC.

Bester Phiri: To face theft charges

In February, Nyasa Times reported that police were investigating the goalkeeper following the  allegation of theft which was  confirmed by Mangochi Police Station  deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi.

Daudi said Phiri was arrested  on Monday in Lilongwe before  being transferred to Makanjira Police.

According to police, the goalkeeper informed Makanjira  based football team in January  that Masters  were planning to play friendly matches against the team and other clubs in the area and asked K450 000 claiming it will be used by Masters as transport.

“Makanjira officials mobilised the resources and deposited it into a National Bank account belonging to Lusungu Phillip at his request,” said police spokesman.

But Masters Security failed to show up and when contacted Bester gave excuses.

Masters’ owner Alfred Gangata  expressed ignorance over an arrangement to play friendly matches.

Gangata said he will support their player “to find the best solution.”

Bester Phiri, 28 , who will face a charge of theft by trick,  according to police, come from Mzikubola Village in T/A Mtwalo, Mzimba.

gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

Bester Phiri, 28 mmmmmmm. bodza

4 hours ago

