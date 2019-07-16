Masters Security players go three months unpaid

Masters Security FC players have gone three months without being paid salaries and game bonuses, Nyasa Times understands.

This was evidenced by angry reaction from the players last Sunday after losing patience.

The players reportedly stormed the room where cashiers were balancing gate revenue and grabbed their team’s share from the TNM Super League match against Nyasa Big Bullets which was played at Dedza Stadium on Sunday and ended up in a 0-0 stalemate.

While confirming the development, team captain Richard Chande said the players were left with no other option because the executive committee has given a deaf ear towards their grievances.

The club is sponsored by youthful entrepreneur Alfred Gangata.

It is currently on position 11 with 11 points from 10 games and there next fixture is against Mzuni FC at home on Sunday at Dedza Stadium.

The Lilongwe based outfit will represent Malawi alongside Nyasa Big Bullets in this years CAF Competition.

