Matenje family clarifies on MCP link: Muluzi mum on Francis

March 12, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

The immediate family of slain Cabinet minister Dick Tennyson Matenje has issued a statement clarifying that none of the former minister’s children had joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP); Don John Matenje who was unveiled by the party on Saturday is a son of Dick’s brother.

Chakwera (R) welcomes Francis Muluzi into the party

Richard Dick Matenje, a biological son of Dick Matenje, said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that his family distances itself from MCP.

“Don John Matenje is the son of the late John Tennyson Matenje, the brother of the late Dick Matenje,” reads the statement dated March 11 2018.

The statement said Don Matenje has joined MCP “as an individual and in exercise of his rights to freedom of association, conscience, opinion and expression guaranteed by and under the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.”

It adds: “His political views do not represent those of the immediate family of the late Dick Matenje.”

The Matenje family said it wished Don John Matenje “well as a members of the Malawi Congress Party. He remains a valued member of the extended Matenje family.”

MCP unveiled Don Matenje as a son of the murdered minister.

But Don said although he is not the biological son of the late Dick Matenje, culturally he considers the late Matenje as his father.

“A brother of my father is my father,” he said.

Besides Don Matenje, MCP also unveiled Francis Chiwanga, son to former member of Parliament (MP) David Chiwanga who was murdered alongside Dick Matenje.

Matenje and Chiwanga were among four MCP politicians killed in Machiavellian style in Mwanza in 1983 before their bodies were allegedly stuffed in one vehicle and pushed down a cliff along Thambani Road to make it look like their car plunged down an embankment in an accident but their bodies bore the marks of gunshot wounds.

In 1994, when president Bakili Muluzi came to power, he instituted a commission of inquiry into the mysterious deaths of the politicians. The findings of the inquiry led to the arrest and then prosecution of former president Kamuzu Banda, his confidante, Cecilia Kadzamira, John Tembo, former police chief late Mac Williams Lunguzi and two other policemen, for murder. However, both the High and Supreme Court of Appeal cleared the seven people.

Chiwanga’s son said it was depressing that some parties were using their fathers’ tragedy to de-campaign the MCP ahead of next year’s polls.

“The people in the other camp are busy citing our parents’ names as examples of the alleged atrocities committed by MCP during its previous regime. But we have decided to work with the MCP because we know those killings were not committed by the current regime,” he told the gathering.

Chiwanga and Matenje were welcomed into the MCP fold alongside Francis Muluzi, believed to be son to former president Bakili Muluzi and Chiyembekezo Bwanali, son to former Cabinet minister, the late Edward Bwanali.

Muluzi family have refused to comment on Francis.

There have been comments attributed to the Muluzi family on Francis circulating on social media, but they have refused to dragged into a debate about the matter.

5 Comments on "Matenje family clarifies on MCP link: Muluzi mum on Francis"

DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
DzukaniAmalawi
With the current Electoral Law and with 10 active parties, it is very possible that Malawi will be governed by a party with at least 11% votes. Can you just imagine being ruled by a party that is opposed by 89% of the voting public. It is important therefore a party like MCP should bring in not only potential young leaders but also opt for coalitions/partnerships to win against the likes of DPP. I recommended that MCP sheds all the old leaders and appoint young leadership to take the country forward. The elders should then act as mentors and fountain… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 27 minutes ago
Joseph Banda
Guest
Joseph Banda

HaHaHaHaHaHa. O baba O Chakwera, wishing to be President mudzipweteka. IS MCP NOW ADMITS THAT IT KILLED THE MINISTERS. SO THE CASE SHOULD START

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 38 minutes ago
Achi
Guest
Achi

Honara, let me inform you that it depends on which family u come from. If u’re from the Chasowa, Matafale, Njaunje, Mbendera, etc families, DPP is the Crocodile Party of Death and Darkness.
And let the DPP go to these families and ask their sons and daughter to join DPP if u think it’s that easy.

To me I strongly feel this is an act of forgiveness and reconciliation and no sane Malawian shud hate it rather it calls for a celebration cos thats part of the healing process for our nation

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 55 minutes ago
Achi
Guest
Achi

I don’t think MCP has forced them to join the party, rather it’s their constitutional right to join any political grouping.

Kaya wina afune or asafune they are now MCP. Period

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 5 minutes ago
Honara
Guest
Honara

Shaaaah. I knew that this was a miscalculated game plan by this Crocodile Party of Death and Darkness. .

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 34 minutes ago

