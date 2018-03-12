MCP set for convention next month: K70m raised, K26m deficit

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it all set to hold its elective national convention next month and that the party has so far raised K70 million to finance the gathering in Mzuzu.

During the convention, the party is expected to elect a president who will also be the torchbearer in next year’s elections.

MCP incumbent president Lazarus Chakwera said the convention will also elect in office new leadership and that all positions will be up for grabs.

He said in Blantyre when he met delegates to the convention from the southern region on Sunday.

Chakwera said funds for the convention have been raised from well-wishers of all races across the country that looks at the opposition as their own hope.

“We have managed to raise over K70 million,” disclosed Chakwera.

“No contribution is too small. We are saying nothing for us without us. Nobody will give us our dignity; we must get it. Nobody will give us our future, we must get it and will get it together,” he said.

MCP budgeted the convention at K96 million and it now means the party has a shortfall of K26 million.

Chakwera said MCP would blend a team of Malawians of good will, good character, and good ideas and bring them together to fix what has been destroyed.

He said they will come together and overhaul the whole state machinery so that it serves the people, not the President.

“We will change the way government is run so that officers of the State work in fear of the people, not in fear of the ruling party. We are tired of waiting for others to make things right. We will do it ourselves and we will do it together.” said Chakwera.

Chairperson of the fundraising organising committee, Aida Mia, said they want to buy vehicles, motorbikes and bicycles for MCP in all the regions.

“We have been able to raise money because Malawians have hope in MCP and they want to see it in government,” said Mia, whose husband, Sidik, is aspiring for the position of MCP vice president.

MCP will be the first party to hold convention ahead of next year’s Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :