Maternal mortality deaths alarm clinician

A clinician at Chikwawa district hospital says the institution is alarmed with the death of 44 women in a space of two months when giving birth.

Gerald Nakoma, a clinician at the district hospital attributed the alarming maternal mortality deaths due to lack of ambulances at the hospital.

“As a hospital, we were unable to go and pick them from their villages because of lack of transport,” said Nakoma.

Nakoma said this recently when Presscane donated three tonnes of beans for patients at the hospital.

Nakoma therefore said well-wishers can donate ambulances, saying others can construct a new modern mortuary as well.

He thanked Prescane for the donation, saying this will feed the patients for the next three months.

Prescane general manager Christopher Guta said it was the social responsibility of his company to make such a donation.

