Mathanga nabbed as ACB arrest former Escom bosses Kandulu, Nkhono over corruption
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Chief Executive Officer, John Kandulu and Jean Chifundo Mathanga, a commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)over corruption allegations.
Kandulu’s arrest comes hours after the anti-graft body picked another former Escom employee, Fanuel Nkhono, and another employee Emelius Kandapo.
The bureau’s senior public relations officer Egritta Ndala also confirmed in a statement the arrest of Mathanga, who was Escom board chairperson.
All the four willl be prosecuted in relation to a K4 billion procurement scam at the power utility.
ACB said the procuement were made “without following proper procedures.”
The graft-busting body has concluded investigations and its head Reyneck Matemba has approved a request from the investigator to proceed with prosecution of the suspects.
ACB said on September 2016 it received a complaint that Escom made procurement worth 4 billion without complying with procurement procedures.
” The ACB instituted investigations which established that there was indeed procurement at Escom which was done without following laid down procedures,” said Ndala in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.
The lists the suspects, who include Mathanga and Kandulu to be prosecuted .
Mathanga is being lined for prosecution for giving false information, contrary to Section 14 (a) of Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).
Other people ACB wants prosecuted are John Santana and Lyton Moyo. They are to be prosecuted under Section 63(1) as read with Section 63(2) of the Public Procurement Act, according to the memo.
ACB said the fe four are also to be prosecuted under Section 25B (1) of CPA.
Finish up these cases quickly please, you have alot of work to do, we need to move fast, remember still at ESCOM we have one madam at the Chikoko bay who also need to be arrested. so move quickly Mr Matemba
ACB should check all the Tenders which ESCOM is granting to LOCAL and FOREIGN Companies and ACB will find that All the ESCOM Tenders are Awarded after the MONEY is paid UNDER the Table to Officers and Executives of ESCOM
Njonda zimenezi zilowe tu muchitokosi si zama PR stunts apa
Mathanga is Nguni(Ngoni) language, meaning ntchafu in Chichewa , so pepani a Natchafu zimachitika, koma mutibwezere katundu.
So one day after chilima visited escom and egenco, then booom Jean mathanga arrested. Did acb or escom have to wait for chilima to give go ahead? I wonder if what we see is UTM /ACB alliance working together just to dismantle dpp
Mulira zenizeni simunati
This nation was completely rotten under Peter
By all accounts, MK4B is a lot of money, and what has been happening at ESCOM is a disgrace.
i doubt if this case will continue. What I am seeing here is that Matemba is trying to be relevant with these public relation stunts so that his contract should be renewed by the current adminstration. Matemba is just useless just like Kondowe and Chakwera should not waste time with this boy,
You need to wake up! It’s a new day my friend
Rude Mathanga now in custody.Lero masewera akuthera
Witch-hunting and eyes off the people who are languishing with COVID. SHAME
The ACB does not have the mandate to treat COVID
Yes, witch hunting of those who misappropriated and stole our taxes. Is there a problem with that? Obviously you’re one of them and your turn is coming. Watch out cadet!