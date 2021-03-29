Mathanga resigns as deputy governor Reserve Bank of Malawi citing ‘constructive dismissal’
Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) deputy governor Henry Mathanga has resigned, citing “constructive dismissal” after the central bank forced him to go on special leave and is yet to enforce the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) order to provide all his benefits.
Mathanga, who joined the central bank in 1984, said in his resignation letter dated March 25 2021, addressed to Secretary of the President and Cabinet (SPC) and RBM governor: “ I would like to tender my resignation from the position of deputy Reserve Bank governor with immediate effect on the basis that I have been constructively dismissed.
He confirmed his resignation in an interview with Nyasa Times.
On March 2 this year, the Industrial Relations Court ordered the central bank not to effect a 50 percent cut on his salary and provide him with a new official vehicle befitting his position.
The court also ordered RBM to allow Mathanga purchase the vehicle he was using before he was appointed Deputy Governor of the RBM on 13th April, 2020.
The Industrial Relations Court made this order after Mathanga protested the unlawful move to cut his monthly salary without his consent and deny him a new vehicle befitting his new position as Deputy Governor.
RBM governor, Wilson Banda, who replaced Dalitso Kabambe, unilaterally decided to cut the salaries of some RBM executives contrary to tthe Reserve Bank Act and Employment Act and as such the Industrial Relations Court faulted the RBM Governor for acting against fair labour practices as well as the Reserve Bank Act on salaries and benefits.
Mathanga, therefore, protested by seeking an order restraining the RBM from slashing his salary. The Court agreed to his request and issued the order to Reserve Bank and the office of Attorney General to stop them from cutting his salary and all other benefits.
The guy has been at RBM since 1984 before most of us were even born. He has seen different governments coming in and out. Targetting him at this point because he is Lomwe is very unfortunate. MCP can only consolidate power by delivering to their promises and NOT by putting their folks in key positions. Remember even the mighty DPP tried that tactic but they miserably failed. We are in an information age and it’s hard to hide and cover up shortfalls. The best MCP can do is to perform not this retrogressive gestures of firing people not of the… Read more »
This is very unlowfull this treatment he is getting because of political issue
Teach these hypocrites a lesson. Do not be part of idiots failing to tame inflation. Let them mess up the economy alone.
Nde umunthu bwana umenewo. More life available after the bank. Mkwiyo ayi, ndale ayi just relax and see other opportunities.
Mathanga smiling all the way to the bank!! The stupid governor should have been fired for his reckless and unprofessional move. Us tax payers end up paying for the stupidity of uncultured and inexperienced party zealots posing as CEO’s
Mwayamba kuthawa nokhanokha
Waionera patali.
WHY ALLOWING HIM TO BUY THE VEHICLE IT DOES NOT SUIT HIS POSITION?
IT CLEARLY SHOWS THERE IS NO NEED TO BUY NEW VEHICLE…
LETS THE CASH BUILD A SCHOOL BLOCK AT NTONDA PRIMARY SCHOOL…
CHILIMA FIX THIS MESS