Mathanga resigns as deputy governor Reserve Bank of Malawi  citing ‘constructive dismissal’

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) deputy governor Henry Mathanga has resigned, citing “constructive dismissal” after the central bank forced him to go on special leave and is yet to enforce the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) order to provide all his benefits.

Mathanga, who joined the central bank in 1984, said in his resignation letter dated March 25 2021, addressed to Secretary of the President and Cabinet (SPC) and RBM governor: “ I would like to tender my resignation from the position of deputy Reserve Bank governor with immediate effect on the basis that I have been constructively dismissed.

He confirmed his resignation in an interview with Nyasa Times.

On March 2 this year, the Industrial Relations Court ordered the central bank not to effect a 50 percent cut on his salary and provide him with a new official vehicle befitting his position.

The court also ordered RBM to allow Mathanga purchase the vehicle he was using before he was appointed Deputy Governor of the RBM on 13th April, 2020.

The Industrial Relations Court made this order after Mathanga protested the unlawful move to cut his monthly salary without his consent and deny him a new vehicle befitting his new position as Deputy Governor.

RBM governor, Wilson Banda, who replaced Dalitso Kabambe, unilaterally decided to cut the salaries of some RBM executives contrary to tthe Reserve Bank Act and Employment Act and as such the Industrial Relations Court faulted the RBM Governor for acting against fair labour practices as well as the Reserve Bank Act on salaries and benefits.

Mathanga, therefore, protested by seeking an order restraining the RBM from slashing his salary. The Court agreed to his request and issued the order to Reserve Bank and the office of Attorney General to stop them from cutting his salary and all other benefits.

