Mathanja, Kunje delay MEC votes verification
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners, Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje are said to be boycotting work, delaying the start of the process regarding the verification of votes from Tuesday’s by-elections at the main tally centre in Lilongwe.
MEC was supposed to start the process of verification of the votes Thursday at 9 in the morning at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) but the process delayed.
It is said Mathanga and Kunje, who were to oversee the process, were boycotting work because president Lazarus Chakwera has not yet confirmed them as MEC commissioners.
The two commissioners are not getting their monthly salary and other benefits.
President Chakwera said recently that he could not confirm them because both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal found them and the other commissioners in the previous cohort of incompetence.
MEC on Wednesday failed to announce results for the by-elections due to unavailability of some original results sheets.
Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC spokesperson said the results would be announced Thursday after getting the original results sheets and the verification of votes exercise done.
But despite getting the original result sheets, MEC has again failed to announce the results Thursday saying the commission is still scrutinizing the null and void votes.
MEC is also checking result sheets and the complaint that was made by UTM candidate for Karonga Central Constituency Frank Mwenefumbo.
Mwafulirwa the commission will probably announce the results Friday.
mr president amene mudzaoneke opanda nzeru ndinu osamangova chilichose pliz eee koma nafe masankhasankha awa kkkkkkkk
She looks like ‘cash madam’.
O Chakwera use your leadership skills to solve this puzzle. Use your intuition and don’t listen to any advice whatsover. You will be judged as the president and not Chimwendo Banda or Timothy Mtambo
These commissiners were appointed and took oath of office. The consituted the corum of commissioners that managed the 2020 FPE. Does it mean that what they did in June 2020 was illegal. Then what does that tell us about the 2020 FPE in terms of legality. So MEC of 2020 was incomplete? Mr Chakwera dont be vindictive just give them their letters. You lose nothing.