Maneb suspends Chiunda over Malawi exam fraud: Nampota acting boss
Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) has suspended its executive director Gerald Chiunda just a week after President Lazarus Chakwera ordered that heads to roll at the institution following the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) leakage.
In a letter dated November 11, 2020, the board’s vice chairperson, Dr. Edith Mmela says the board has decided to suspend Chiunda as the executive director with immediate effect in order to allow the board conduct thorough investigations into the matter.
“On 6th November, 2020 the Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the report of the Special Committee.
“At the meeting, the Board considered the preliminary investigation report and found that there was evidence of gross negligence in the efficient and effective management and conduct of the MSCE examinations by the Board generally and specifically with respect to the duties of your office.
“The board also found serious violations and probable commission of offences contrary to the Malawi National Examination Board Act (Cap 30.04)” says the suspension letter.
The letter says upon conclusion of the investigations; the Board shall give Chiunda an opportunity to be heard on the matter regarding his side.
The Board has since appointed Dr. Dorothy Nampota as acting executive director.
He was not alone, and can not go alone.
Unfortunately the job at Maneb is not carried out by one person. We can criticise Gerald but even the professor might come out to be worse. There is no guarantee that exams will not leak because there is a professor as head of maneb
Mwachedwa naye ameneyu. The cadets are behaving as if APM will pay them after whatever sabotage they do to the new government. You will be fired and face the harsh realities of being jobless. Whatever penny you store will be finished and you will be thing of committing suicide. Just accept that things changed on 23 June 2020 and serve the government of the day. DPP will never come back. You know how dpp performed in Karonga Central by-elections.
Does it mean who ever is the boss is DPP??? I don’t understand this type of thinking Inu that time you were not in government nde mumati anthu azitani?? Izi zopanga blame aliyense mukalephela ntchito anthu atopa nanu.does it mean no one from the south voted for tonse??
Suspension long overdue.
tough job this MANEB job; in fact, all statutory jobs are tough but of course, it is easier to criticize when you have tasted success yourself. Feeling sorry for Chiunda, i hope this government will not end up tyranic. Good choice for Professor Nampota however, one of the few female Professors of the University of Malawi. All the best