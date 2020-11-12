Maneb suspends Chiunda over Malawi exam fraud: Nampota acting boss

Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) has suspended its executive director Gerald Chiunda just a week after President Lazarus Chakwera ordered that heads to roll at the institution following the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) leakage.

In a letter dated November 11, 2020, the board’s vice chairperson, Dr. Edith Mmela says the board has decided to suspend Chiunda as the executive director with immediate effect in order to allow the board conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

“On 6th November, 2020 the Board held an emergency meeting to discuss the report of the Special Committee.

“At the meeting, the Board considered the preliminary investigation report and found that there was evidence of gross negligence in the efficient and effective management and conduct of the MSCE examinations by the Board generally and specifically with respect to the duties of your office.

“The board also found serious violations and probable commission of offences contrary to the Malawi National Examination Board Act (Cap 30.04)” says the suspension letter.

The letter says upon conclusion of the investigations; the Board shall give Chiunda an opportunity to be heard on the matter regarding his side.

The Board has since appointed Dr. Dorothy Nampota as acting executive director.

