DPP appoints 4 lawyers in Chikwawa defilement case

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale has appointed four lawyers to prosecute the infamous Chikwawa sexual violence case.

The four women lawyers are legal practitioners from Women Lawyers Association of Malawi who decided to join the state in prosecuting Leonard Kanyama, 38, who is suspected to have defiled an 11-year-old girl and inflicted wounds on her private parts.

The girl is in hospital in Chikwawa getting treatment for her wounds.

The women lawyers who are joining the case are Felister Dosi, Dr. Bernadette Malunga, Dr. Ngcimezille Mweso and Immaculate Maluza.

The case goes to court on November 18, 2020.

