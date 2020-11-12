Prisons transfers Uladi Mussa to Mzimba jail

November 12, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa has been transferred from Maula prison to Mzimba prison where he is to serve his five-year sentence.

Prison officials have confirmed that Mussa has been transferred from Lilongwe to the Mzimba prison in the north because his relatives from Chipoka in Salima were camping at Maula prison.

Uladi Mussa: Moved to Mzimba Prison

The officials said this was a security threat to Maula prison, hence the decision to transfer him.

Although he lost the 2019 parliamentary election in Salima, Mussa, a former powerful Homeland Security minister remained popular in his home area.

Mussa and former Immigration official David Kwanjana were sentenced to five years

imprisonment with hard labour each for abuse of office and one year each for neglect of official duties.

Judge Chifundo Kachale also disqualified the two from holding any public office for the next five years.

Nyekhwe
Nyekhwe
2 hours ago

We’re they going to camp there for 5 yrs???? They have nothing better to do??? I guess when your cash cow is gone what else is there to do 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Patrick Paddy
Patrick Paddy
2 hours ago

Eya thats equal justice for all

Neno
Neno
2 hours ago

Wosapititsa ku Mwanza bwanji azikavadi kutetha kumeneko ndizodzoladzola zakezo.

Gumede
Gumede
2 hours ago

Anyway, adzikacheza ndi Mzomera Ngwira.

Nyakwawa A
Nyakwawa A
2 hours ago

No Chips and chicken, no pizza

BigMan
BigMan
2 hours ago

Why do we tolerate lawlessness in this country?

Step 1: tell the people they are not allowed to camp near the prison. Step 2: tell them to move. Step 3: in the event that they don’t comply with step 2, arrest them so that they can accompany him inside the cells.

Dead.Body
Dead.Body
2 hours ago
Reply to  BigMan

I like step 3……kikikiki

